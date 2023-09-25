Puebla.- Authorities currently they have insured a living place where two men were found murdered and half buriedand It is feared that there are more hidden bodies in the place.

That house, located on a hill and among crop fields in San Luis Ajajalpan, in the municipality of Tecali de Herreraapparently It was used as a safe house for criminal groupand the two men murdered there presumably They were drug sellersreports the news outlet El Sol de Puebla.

The property has been in the possession of the State Attorney General’s Office for two weeks.. It was clarified that the owner of the house is dedicated to renting itand he himself reported the facts.

The case

It was last September 7th that peasants heard gunshots in the aforementioned property, and They notified the rightful ownerwho He immediately notified the authorities.

A convoy of municipal police headed to the houseand unknown people who were there apparently saw them coming and then They fled immediately. The owner of the house opened the door with a copy of the key. See also Bus accident in Puebla leaves one dead and at least 30 injured

Upon entering the police saw the bodies of two young people, who were half buried; were shot to deathwith the “shot of grace” in the head including. They were between 20 and 25 years old, and it is said that they apparently sold drugs.

The Municipal police cordoned off the area, and called the authorities of the Puebla Prosecutor’s Officewho processed the evidence and then collected the bodies.

The Puebla Prosecutor’s Office put security seals on the houseand also the Municipal Police of Tecali de Herrera currently has permanent surveillance there.

What is handled is that These days the staff of the State Prosecutor’s Office will carry out an exhaustive search and review of the property, suspecting that there are more bodies buried there.

Version

The version that the Unknown people who rented the house are members of a criminal group from the municipality of Tepeacaand there they took their victims to kill them. See also Liga MX: Amaury Escoto is again out of the Puebla call