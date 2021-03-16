The Ministry of Health interrupted yesterday, around six in the afternoon, the mass vaccinations of teachers that until that moment were being carried out with the doses of AstraZeneca in the Cabezo Beaza pavilion in Cartagena and in the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia. “A person in charge has come out to announce that the vaccination was suspended for fifteen days, and that they will call us,” said Pedro Saura, a secondary school teacher who had an appointment for 6.15 pm.

Health interrupted the administration of AstraZeneca doses “immediately” after the Ministry of Health communicated the “preventive” suspension of the campaign with this company’s vials, pending the completion of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) research on the possible relationship of the vaccine with some cases of blood clots (very minority, only 30 after 5 million doses administered). The EMA itself recommends continuing with vaccination plans and, in fact, in the Region no adverse effects of this type have been detected to date among the 21,677 people who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca.

This vaccine has been administered to teachers, bodies and state security forces and to some health groups. People over 80 years of age and large dependents are receiving the doses of Pfizer and Moderna, and the campaign with these vaccines continues as normal. Until yesterday, Health had administered 177,134 doses in the Region. 57,603 people have completed the immunization schedule, with the two injections.