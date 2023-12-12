A Netflix billboard in Plaza Pedro Zerolo in Madrid orders it in huge characters: “Live every day as if we were going to make a series for you.” It was not necessary: ​​with lives crossed by social networks down to their most intimate details, many young people were already doing it. What's more: they could be going much further and they do not act as if they were going to make a series, but as if they were the protagonist, director, screenwriter, producer and lighting technician of that one-person project but of incalculable scope that consists of build an identity through the Internet.

“There is a link between how we inhabit the Internet and how we feel,” writes philosopher Margot Rot in Infoxication, an essay about “how the excess of information to which we are exposed on the networks influences the development of our subjectivities.” On the Internet, the information we provide about ourselves is arranged as a timeline, as if each publication were a small piece of a story that accompanies us. The Facebook, Instagram or Twitter wall and the phone's photo gallery are spaces organized chronologically in which each memory gives shape to an ongoing biography. And, as anyone who has faced this genre or any of those that are usually labeled as non-fiction (chronicle, documentary or essay, for example) knows, exposing reality is always reconstructing it based on subjective decisions. The reelsshort fashion videos on Instagram, they seem trailers of our own existence: a trip or a party is narrated with background music, a dance of images and a narrative order that has a beginning, middle and end.

Perhaps because the youngest people are the most aware of all this, for some time now, when they talk to the camera of their phones telling what just happened to them, that is, reinforcing their identity, many young people use language that seems taken from a scriptwriting workshop. They call passing a grade “starting a new plot,” sometimes they perceive themselves as the “main character” (or main character) of their environment and others feel “secondary”, when something bad happens to them they console themselves by thinking that this learning “will help their character development”, they call crossing paths with someone they know “an interaction” and consider it a “canonical event” It is an unexpected event that marked a turning point in their lives.

More than a century ago, Oscar Wilde stated in The decline of lies that “the great secret is that truth is entirely a matter of style” and defended that the “miserable, predictable and uninteresting human life” must “imitate art much more than art imitates life.” Ultimately, what Wilde dismantles in this dialogue that pits art against “crude and monotonous nature” is the old distinction between the natural and the artificial: that there is nothing more deeply rooted in human nature than artifice; nothing more civilized than lying. Who prepares a reel on Instagram or a TikTok video you sense it: it doesn't matter if your words are sincere or fake. “The novelty that social networks introduce,” explains Rot, “is the way in which we perform the staging, no longer of who we are, but of who we want to be. This thoughtful staging has to do with aesthetic consciousness and, therefore, with moral consciousness. It has to do with the ideal projection of oneself and with a kind of future-fiction. Now we would say manifest. Network staging is a voluntary and creative putting into action of oneself.”

Follower, spectator and therapist

Of the contestants of Big Brother, like the characters in the tabloid press, it has been said indiscriminately that they expose and sell their privacy and intimacy. However, they only offer the viewer portions of the first, that is, of everything that is taboo (such as going to the bathroom or having sex) but that is part of anyone's life. Quite the contrary, what circulates on the Internet (that “new mental landscape”, in the words of Franco Berardi) is the privacy of millions of users who, at a given moment and through a chosen code (a frame, clothing or a song) convey their desires, their inclinations and their frustrations. He who records videos for YouTube or, simply, who prepares a selfie, finds himself at the same time alone and facing the world, in a position comparable to that of the novelist who barely knows his readers or that of the patient in front of his therapist.

“The virtualization of bodies, experiences, sensibilities, relationships and the economy has turned us into cyborgs,” says Rot. “The first iPhone inaugurated a new way of conceiving time and space. Our identities are stories in a space of creative expression. We are what we say we are and the image is our artifact.” When most of our relationships and the construction of our subjectivity has moved to a territory as full of creative possibilities as the Internet, in which each user competes for some attention, it is not strange that issues that until recently only obsessed communication professionals have begun to worry anyone.

“We are self-surveillance devices,” says María Barrier, in the latest episode of her podcast. Bimbofied, claimed, along with Samantha Hudson, the right to be, at least for a few moments, “a stupid and boring cuttlefish.” “I punish myself when I have said something rude or impolite, and I feel bad when I am not funny, even if no one reproaches me for it. I am guided by a moral that is embedded in me, and even though I tell myself a thousand times that I don't always need to be memorable and overwhelming, I can't help but beat myself up for not being perfect. I think we are very attracted to the exhibition, but we are terrified of making mistakes and being punished.”

Adriana Royo, a psychologist, frequently faces the problems caused by the combination of this distorted temporality with the mandate to be productive, and receives in therapy “many young people for whom guilt is mixed with anger and aggression because they compare themselves with others who create more content and are permanently connected. They think that without demand and self-exploitation, they will not get anywhere.” “Once,” Royo remembers, “a teenage boy told me: I'm not going to remove Instagram even if my parents force me, even if I feel bad or even if I'm addicted. It's how I present myself to the world: if I don't have, I don't exist.”

But the Internet has not only transformed the way and rhythms with which we project ourselves towards others. Furthermore, it is ensuring that those structures that until recently were typical of fiction that we apply to our content on networks are also those that dominate our inner voice: “Many times I think: 'They are recording me, this is from a movie,' Barrier confesses. . “For me it is a way to dissociate from reality, I like to think that the bad moments were left in the previous season and now I have a new plot, it helps me heal. I even like to think that each character has their moment, so I'm calm knowing that 'it's X's season, friend.' It helps me organize my mind, to outline what is happening and put it in order.”

“Over time, dissociation does not help,” says psychologist Royo. “When the brain dissociates from the experience it is because it is too intense or traumatic, and it does so as a defense mechanism so that the person survives and can move on, but a part of that experience remains frozen within us and affects us. directly. If you stay outside of an emotion you can continue producing, doing and demonstrating, but it is not free: compulsions and anxieties will always arise.” Barrier has experienced these symptoms, but she believes that, to her fair share, getting away from yourself sometimes provides relief: “I love feeling like I'm in an OVA.” [un capítulo especial de una serie o anime fuera de la trama principal] or in a beach chapter, because it means I can rest, they are filler chapters. The experience is heavy, my biography is painful and confusing, and seeing my life as a series helps me meet the different people I have been, prioritize memories and understand myself from a necessary distance.

Mission: not to be unhappy

In The script, a classic manual used by television writers and novelists alike, Robert McKee argues that a protagonist always “pursues an object of desire that lies beyond his reach.” According to the American theorist's scheme, a well-constructed fiction must show the abyss between the protagonist's expectations and his first failures, and will develop the conflicts that appear during the pursuit of that object that, if anything, will end up arriving after successive actions each time. more risky (he calls this “the progressing abyss”).

Rosalía, a pop star speaking to the rest of the world through TikTok. TikTok @rosalia

Many of the contents that we upload to the networks are the expression of different discomforts (economic and job insecurity and instability, love disappointments, family problems…) and, on many occasions, they are directly cries for help. Added together, they would form the accumulation of conflicts that any of those learning novels could contain (Bildungsroman is the term that became popular after German romanticism) in which the object pursued by the protagonist is not a ring of power or an inaccessible lover but simply becoming an adult and leading a relatively comfortable and stable life. Perhaps for this reason, the accounts of the influencers that are perfectly integrated into the productive system and only offer images of a peaceful and normative life, are a pastime as unlikely as it is boring. The screenwriting teacher would say about them that they “omit the abysses.” Thus, every so often influencers They offer a drama that returns the public's interest to their existence: an illness, an episode of depression, a separation, a loss. Sometimes, “leaving the networks” is its own break between seasons.

Does that mean that the majority of the thousands of gigabytes of content that ordinary people upload to the networks every day and that reflect their daily conflicts point in the same direction? That it is possible to find a collective, political and almost revolutionary message (“we want a life worth living”) beyond this construction of an individual identity? Not so much because, as Rot concludes, “the networks end up scandalously capitalizing on our struggles. It is a bit naive to think that we can escape personalism given the importance of individuality in guiding masses; I think of political parties, which are not their ideas but the face of those who embody them, something that happens even among those who defend other ways of doing things, such as movements against climate change. In any case, although the material revolution is pending, the aesthetics have already been carried out and Oscar Wilde would be happy: never before has “the art of beautiful and inexact things” been so important to the lives of ordinary people.

