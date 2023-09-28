Alessia Neboso’s boyfriend is calling for justice to be done for his 21-year-old partner, who died after breast surgery. They were to get married and wanted to have a child

She lost her life at the age of 21, due to breast surgery. And now the family is demanding justice. On the case of Alessia Neboso the boyfriend, with whom he was supposed to get married soon, speaks with tears in his eyes. They would have a lot wanted to have a child, but unfortunately Alessia’s young life suddenly ended. The boy begs the investigators to get to the bottom of things and identify any responsibilities of the doctors.

They have to arrest him, they have to take everything away from him like they took everything away from me.

These are the words of Mario, the partner of the 21 year old girl who lost her life after surgery to augment her breasts. Interviewed by journalists from La Vita in diretta, Alberto Matano’s program, which airs every day on Rai Uno, the young man indulges in an intimate story of his relationship with Alessia, who is no longer with us today.

It’s the first time I’ve said it, the family doesn’t even know, I was planning on having a baby with her, she said: let’s not do it yet, I want to redo my breasts.

I went to the hospital and saw her full of tubes, I looked at her for three seconds and left, I didn’t want to see her like that, I didn’t go near the bed and I regret that, I saw her for 3 seconds from afar… I he said: Mario I want to get my breasts redone, I’ve never agreed, everyone was against it because she was a supernatural beauty, she burned all the girls, even in France. But she was complex, she cried every day in front of the mirror, this breast was her ruin.

Alessia Neboso, the boyfriend interviewed by La Vita in diretta tells her story

Mario demands justice. He knows that Alessia will never go back. But he asks that everything be done to understand any responsibility for what happened.