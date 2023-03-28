The Venezuelan opponent Leopoldo López referred on Tuesday to the possible purchase of the company Monómeros by the Colombian government and affirmed that there are contradictory versions about the intention of the Petro Executive to advance said purchase.

López spoke exclusively with EL TIEMPO upon joining the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate, where he is present this Tuesday morning for a session on US support for democracy and human rights.

Questioned about his opinions on the possibility of Colombia buying the company, López stated that he does not know more details about the information that has circulated in this regard.

Nevertheless, He was emphatic that there are different versions and that the Colombian executive needs to define who is speaking the truth regarding the topic Monomers.

(You can read: Exclusive: Guaidó demands answers from Petro regarding the possible purchase of Monomers)

“I have no more information than what has been said. What I have seen is that there is a contradiction. The ambassador (of Venezuela) Benedetti says something and Ecopetrol is saying something else. They have to agree who is speaking the truth”, López told this newspaper.

The versions about the purchase of Monomeros began a few days ago when the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, referred to the issue in a business macro-round in the city of Barranquilla. On that occasion, the ambassador affirmed that Monómeros would become another subsidiary of Ecopetrol.

The Monomeros Colombo Venezolano plant in Barranquilla. Photo: Courtesy Monomers

According to Benedetti’s statements, the purchase would be made for about 300 million dollars. “The important thing is to buy it all; and, if you can’t, at least 50 percent,” he told reporters.

In the macro business round, Benedetti also affirmed that it is key to strengthen Monomeros because an important part of the Colombian industry depends on this company. “This well-run company can be more profitable than Ecopetrol.”

However, Ecopetrol denied the information through a statement and stated that no conversations on said transaction have been advanced.

(Also: The threads that move behind the interest in Monomers)

Ambassador Armando Benedetti See also More than 57,700 migrants crossed the Darién in October, a historic figure Photo: Twitter @AABenedetti

“Ecopetrol SA informs that, in relation to pronouncements made through some media about a possible acquisition by Ecopetrol of the company Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos SA, this Issuer, whose actions are part of the 2040 Strategy and the business plan announced to the market, has not advanced conversations regarding possible transactions involving this company,” he says.

In this regard, the Venezuelan opponent stated that business with the Venezuelan dictatorship has not benefited the people and that the contradictions surrounding the sale of Monomeros show that “business with the dictatorship has been shady.”

“I have seen that Ambassador Benedetti’s diplomacy is a diplomacy more focused on seeking business, that recently it has become clear that there have been very few benefits for Venezuela and that, as is everything with the Venezuelan dictatorship, they have been shady. The question itself (about Monomeros) is an example of this, in the sense that there is contradictory information, there is no clarity and that is the case with everything in Venezuela”, he concluded.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON