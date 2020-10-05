In Britain, several men are on trial on Monday, a year after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants, whose bodies were found in a refrigerated container near London.

In London, Monday, October 5, the trial of some of those responsible for the “mass grave” in which 39 Vietnamese migrants were killed a year ago, near the English capital. Dozens of people have also been arrested in France, Belgium and a few weeks ago a trial was held in Vietnam.

>> Mass grave truck in England: how investigators traced the trail of a network of Vietnamese smugglers in France

This drama shed light on the dangers of illegal immigration. The Vietnamese networks have been put to sleep, says Xavier Delrieu, the head of Ocriest, the central directorate of the border police: “It worried the traffickers a lot because they knew that there would be very thorough investigations on the dead people.”

They went to sleep, the time to see what was happening at the judicial level.Xavier Delrieu, the head of Ocriestto franceinfo

A sleep that lasts only a time. “En seeing that there was no immediate response to this discovery, they resumed their activities and have diversified the operating methods “, explains Xavier Delrieu.

The Ocriest observed that the sectors no longer carry out “loading a large number of migrants into refrigerated trucks but rather convoys of three or four migrants who were hidden in the cabins of truck drivers, with their complicity of course, to bring them to Great Britain or by boat, either through the tunnel “.

A very lucrative human trafficking for its lawless smugglers. Migrants have to pay around 20,000 euros to go from France to England, and up to 25,000 euros during the Covid-19 crisis.

These migrants usually take the same route to leave Vietnam. From Hanoi, they fly to Russia, then cross Europe, risking their lives every time they cross the border. It is difficult to know how many succeed, but the Ocriest estimates that they are several dozen per week trying to reach England.