Without an audience it is already excitingbut with the stands full, tonight’s game at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and the Athletic club (9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga) and it would be a festival attending only to the pending accounts between the two. Today’s is one of those duels that makes you reflect on the acceptance of the routine of this soccer imposed on door closed and that we already accept as usual (follow the game live on AS.com).

One of the unwritten laws Football (and possibly life) is what dictates that the pending accounts with the rival increase inversely with respect to the period of time that passes between the last clash and the next. And in the case of the Barça and from Athletic It could not be said that the touch makes the affection. The wounds are fresh. It will be the third confrontation between the two in three weeks and both teams have plenty of reasons to pass bills.

Let’s start with the place: the Barça he lives with the certainty that he has been better than Athletic, but that due to his own and unpresentable mistakes he lost the decisive match. And on top of that he had to endure the trumpet of Villalibre and Messi got to lose the nerves. That it would be gasoline for tonight’s game, but in the previous Koeman made it very clear that this fight for LaLiga no is that it is today the priority. “We are not to win many things,” said the Dutchman. But Athletic in the Catalan dressing room is looking forward to it.

Let’s now go to visiting side. Athletic has detached with Marcelino, which debuted with a defeat against Barça in San Mamés, but then went like a shot. Even in the game they lost, the lions had options to knock down a Barça whose morale is beginning to have food. Those of Marcelino they know better than Koeman’s in strategy, in avoid errors and in resources from the bench.

If Barça wants revenge, Athletic has a better service record. To both they have plenty of reasons.