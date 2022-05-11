Producer Alex Moukala is popular for putting on fantastic renditions of video game songs.

If you don’t know alex mukalaCongratulations, your life is going to be much more fun from now on. The popular music producer has been able to conquer us with some crazy funk versions of great video game soundtracks and with things as crazy as playing the famous Super Mario 64 theme, Dire Dire Docks in the style of Bloodborne.

Moukala had already given us some version of the Elden Ring soundtrack, but this time he has gone further and has imagined what its epic theme song would sound like played in 15 different styles. Have you been to see this weekend Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Well, in the multiverse imagined by Moukala, each introduction sounds different.

The producer has touched on the theme of Elden Ring with a Spanish guitarwith a under in the purest nu-disco style, with the guitar as if it were a powerful symphonic Metal theme, such as Smooth Jazz, Lofi Hip Hop, Darksynth, imitating the classic rhythm of movie trailers, while pianoBaroque style, Reggae, Big rom house, French house, Trap with traditional Japanese and orchestrated.

At 3DJuegos we love Moukala, so much so that it helped our colleague Mario Gómez to rediscover the fascinating musical section of the saga Ace Combat and how a song could be so important as to delay an entire game. But if you’re here for Elden Ring, today we recommend that you stop by to commiserate (and also have a laugh) with our dear Álvaro, who has spent a few regular days fighting Miyazaki and a high fever. Although if you haven’t played the latest great FromSoftware game yet, remember that you have available, after 100 hours of gameplayour definitive analysis of Elden Ring.

