Patricia Bullrich harshly criticized Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa for raising the salaries of national senators and deputies. “They have no shame”said the PRO leader.

The former deputy reacted categorical form on social media after the presidents of both chambers agreed an increase of 40% for legislative staff.

Thus, the parity closed 11 points above the inflation stipulated in the 2021 Budget, a benefit that includes both deputies and senators.

“Obviously Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa are against all Argentines “Bullrich wrote on his Twitter account.

The message on Twitter from Patricia Bullrich against Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa for the parity increase for senators and deputies.

In addition, he highlighted the critical context of the country’s economy and lamented the lack of a symbolic gesture: “Thousands of merchants are melted and we have unemployed in all areas. reduce salaries politicians and they come up with increase“.

“They have no shame!” Concluded the former Minister of National Security.

How the legislative parity closed

Legislators’ diets they were frozen since September 2019. At that time, during Mauricio Macri’s tenure, a 30% salary increase was agreed in three tranches.

Now, senators and deputies will have a 40% increase, divided into four equal parts that will be effective in July, August, September and October.



Sergio Massa and Cristina Kirchner, at the opening of the ordinary sessions of Congress. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

The salary of the members of both chambers is tied to the parity of the legislative staff. The new update was announced this Wednesday, at the end of a meeting in which the Vice President of the Nation, Norberto Di Próspero (Association of Legislative Personnel), Claudio Britos (ATE) and Martín Roig (UPCN) participated.

Senators and deputies they charge 20% more equal to the salary of a higher-ranking administrative employee in Parliament. Also receive additional amounts for representation expenses and “uprooting” for those who live in the interior.

The agreement comes in the middle of parity that close higher and that they are detached from the 29% inflation forecast in the Budget prepared by Martín Guzmán and which received the support of Cristina Kirchner, president of the Senate, and Sergio Massa, leader of the Deputies.

According to the Indec price report, corresponding to the month of April, inflation in the first four months of the year is 17.6%.

DD