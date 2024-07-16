Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev called for the execution of Azov fighters without mercy

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke harshly about the massacre of Azov fighters (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) over a Russian prisoner of war, a video of which was previously distributed online.

Medvedev called the Azovites monsters and said that they deserved “only total executions.” The politician also recalled a poem by the poet Konstantin Simonov, who called for no pity for the enemy.

There are no words about mercy. No humanity. No pardon. They have no right to life. Execute, execute and execute. This is the right of war for the enemy! Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Azov fighters shot at a soldier who did not resist

The video of the massacre of the Russian soldier was published by Azov on July 15. It is accompanied by the caption “Cleaning up Russian positions and destroying enemy infantry.” In the video, the unarmed soldier is shot in the face several times. He did not resist.

Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, called the incident a violation of the Geneva Convention.

“We probably didn’t expect anything else from Satanists like Azov, who are fascists in all their manifestations from the very beginning. So there’s nothing to be surprised about,” Alaudinov said.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Moskalkova appealed to Kyiv after reports of execution of Russian prisoner

In early July, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported another case of the shooting of a Russian prisoner by soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and called on her Ukrainian colleague Dmitry Lubinets to conduct a thorough investigation and inform her of the results.

“The media is spreading information about the brutal murder of a Russian prisoner of war by Ukrainian soldiers. I believe that this is a gross violation of international law and those responsible must be severely punished,” Moskalkova said.

UN recognizes executions of Russian prisoners of war as war crimes

In March 2023, a United Nations (UN) commission recognized the executions of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian army servicemen as war crimes.

According to the published report, there were a “small number” of apparent violations by Ukrainian soldiers. One of them was classified as “indiscriminate” and two incidents as war crimes. These included cases of shooting and torturing prisoners of war.