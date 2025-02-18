They have no papers, they lost everything after the Dana and are excluded from regularization for not having a register: “It seems that we do not exist”

The news of regularization for those affected by Dana made Diana think about her children. The woman celebrated that she could finally get papers, find regular job and bring her children in Colombia. She and her husband were dragged by the current and remained for more than an hour seized to the bars of a window. From that October 29 they miss their children even more and live in an even more precarious situation. Diana thought she could get ahead if she asked for the new extraordinary permission for the victims of the flood, but her illusions were interrupted when she met the small print of the measure.

Migrants who will host regularization after the Dana: “We need papers to start over”

Diana is Colombian, lives without papers in Benetússer, one of the Valencian municipalities most punished by floods, lost the house where she lived with her husband and still feels terror in her body when a little wind is lifted. But it may not request regularization: the Government has imposed as a requirement to be registered in one of the towns whipped by the DANA or count on the appointment before November 4, as the only method to demonstrate the residence of the applicants in the area. And she, like many other migrants in her situation, is not registered.

“You are not able to imagine how happy I was because regularization had come out and my yearning has always been to have papers to have a decent job to be with my children. And not. They came out with surprises: If there is no register, witnesses do not serve me, the neighbors, nothing of everything that happened to me does not help me. Because it is as if nothing had happened to me, ”he replies on the phone. “The dreams awakened by that news were falling apart,” adds the Colombian, who has lived in a room that has left some acquaintances.

It is one of the hundreds of people who, according to NGOs who serve migrants in the area, will be excluded from the regularization approved by the Council of Ministers last Tuesday. In the same situation are Hicham and Ali, two Moroccan men who arrived in Patera to the Canary Islands and lived in an abandoned factory in the municipality of Aldaia, where they cannot register.

Since the announcement of the measure, immigration specialist organizations gave the alarm. The requirement of the registration to be able to access these aid can leave behind hundreds of affected of the Dana who lived or worked on the flooded municipalities but who failed to register in the register due to the obstacles with which they are usually found for it.

Diana became registered in another of the affected municipalities, in Mislata, but after the flood she realized that the previous landlord had thrown her out of the register. The precariousness that usually characterizes the living conditions of people without papers, added to the lack of information and the obstacles with which it is hindering many of these people their record in the register.

“The bass where she currently lived in Benetússer had no habitability permission,” says the Colombian. “I worked all day taking care of a lady and it is very difficult to get time to register. When you work for a grandmother, they need you 24/7, weekends. I had to choose: or fight to make the register or send the money to my children, ”laments the woman, who still sees her paralyzed life after floods. She and her husband lost their jobs but, without contract and without papers, they could not access any help. Nor were they entitled to request any type of compensation in relation to the equipment ruined in the garage where they resided.

After the flood, Diana could not move to the municipality where she worked taking care of an old lady and fired her. “Seeing that I could not attend in those days they got replacement. It was impossible for the issue of transport, ”says the Colombian. “They are very beautiful people, but they only liquidated the days I had worked, nothing more.” He had gained the month on October 25 but the water took all his salary. Obtaining the papers would allow, he says, seek regular work and start from scratch with the basic rights of any citizen.

“You don’t finish recovering. In these days I was doing so much wind, he thought again: will it still happen again? With all the trauma and with all the problem that the floods has left us: without own clothes, with nothing of what was achieved in these two years, ”says Diana.

Live in a ship without water or light after the Dana

Hicham is 46 years old and is an expert in construction. Next to it is Ali, 27 years old and with knowledge in hairdressing and welding. The two arrived in Patera to the Canary Islands and met in a shelter in Aldaia, one of the municipalities in which the cold drop left six fatalities. Both assure that, during their stay in this center, they were denied the registration in this center: “He told us that we had to go to give us and it was all a lie. They sent us to talk to many people and in the end nothing. The City Council does not leave us, ”says Ali.





“It is difficult to achieve,” Hicham joins a right to which all persons residing in Spain can access, regardless of their legal situation, as marked by the current legislation of the Foreigner Law and the regulatory law of the bases of the regime Local.

They now live in an abandoned factory where they claim to be living about 30 people without water and without light. “We are looking for scrap to get some money,” says Hicham. During the flood, the City of Aldaia, next to that of Alaquàs, provided them with a bus to welcome several of these migrants in a hotel in Castellón for two weeks. Then, they returned to the house in ruins where they continue trying to survive without minimal resources to the ravages of the Dana and their situation of vulnerability prior to this catastrophe. “We were afraid but thank God it didn’t affect us much. There was water, but it was not serious. There are people who live on the ground floor that lost everything, but nobody died, ”they detail.

As they explain, they have been able to receive cards to buy food through organizations such as Jovesolides, Cepaim and Red Cross. “Aldaia City Council came the first weeks to bring us food, but now they have forgotten us,” they complain.

During the Dana, Ali says, they had to face different cache and discriminatory deals by the police forces: “The police always come and ask us what your name is and the documentation. They told us to return to our countries and what we were here, ”explains the young man.

When they go to the health center, he counts, it is not easy without being registered in the register. Hicham also reproaches the treatment he receives: “They give us a provisional health card that expires at two months and then they do not want to renew it because we do not have the registration,” he clarifies. “Many times I think about why I had to go and what I do in Spain. It is difficult to sleep in the street. ”

Both Hicham and Ali ask that their deprotection status be taken into account and the scenario of uncertainty to which they must face every morning when they have to look for life to be able to eat, especially after the flood, and urge the government to take into account despite not having the registration for bureaucratic obstacles.

From Valencia Acull, they have been denouncing the obstacles suffered by people without papers to register in the register in the municipalities of the province. “Many people without papers live in subarrendate rooms, low without a habitability card. They live where they can and many times cannot demonstrate that they live there by not having a rental contract or not having the permission of the owner. They should be registered ex officio but many municipalities or contemplate the possibility of registering them in the register in these cases, ”says Paco Simón, a member of the organization. Some municipalities where if they contemplate what they call “special” regions, such as Valencia, they use protocols that also become an impediment to formalize the process: “They send local police to verify that they live there, but sometimes the owner takes reprisals And he throws them to the street. Demonstrating the register is very difficult. ”

Sources from the Ministry of Inclusion argue that registration is an “objective” way to demonstrate residence and “limit” regularization to avoid situations of possible fraud to the measure.

In order not to leave people like Diana, Hicham, Ali and so many others behind regularization, organizations such as Valencia Acull, Oxfam Intermón or Jovesolides ask the Government to make the requirements more flexible and add other formulas so that applicants can prove in another way their residence in the municipalities affected by the Dana. They put as an example the presentation of social reports, the payment of supplies, the schooling registration of their children or the health card.

The Government approves the extraordinary regularization of migrants without papers affected by the DANA



“I would have many ways to show that I lived in Benetússer. My neighbors saved us from being dragged by the flood throwing a rope and a hose. I have videos of the bass where I lived shattered. My visits to the doctor, social services … but it seems that all that doesn’t matter. I feel that if they had not saved us, nobody would care. It is as if we did not exist, ”says Diana, already broken in tears, while trying to claim her right to be regularized.