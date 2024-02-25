After the capture of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction no longer have fortifications comparable to those that were erected over the years in front of the recently liberated city. They were the most prepared in engineering terms, artillerymen from the Central Military District told Izvestia. About how aerial reconnaissance of the Russian Armed Forces works today, how the tactics of artillery units have changed and why they are one step ahead of the enemy – in the report of our military correspondent.

Drone operation

The area in one of the villages west of Avdeevka is monitored by an officer with the call sign Balu at a large screen with a remote control. Artillery fire today cannot be imagined without the constant work of aerial reconnaissance. Drones are located at one of the convenient points where personnel can reliably hide.

— My role is to observe the enemy’s strongholds and locations. We observe the approach of cars, military equipment, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles using copter-type drones, – says Baloo.

At the beginning of a special military operation, such work was carried out directly from the control panel: scouts and commanders stood around a small screen, and full analysis of the video became possible later – after the flash drive was delivered to headquarters. Today the broadcast is shown on a large screen, where you can immediately see small details.

— We have made a big leap since the beginning of SVO. At first, things weren’t going very smoothly with our aerial reconnaissance, but at the moment we are keeping pace with the enemy, and in the future we will definitely get ahead of him, Baloo explains.

According to him, the enemy retreated to previously prepared lines, but the level of engineering training on them is significantly lower than what was created over the decade near Avdeevka. The drones observe the movement and quickly contact the artillery, which inflicts fire.

— The enemy placed big bets on Avdeevka, thinking that the Russian Armed Forces would not be able to break through it. But we did it! – Balu sums up.

He is from the Perm region, in the army since 2014. He is an artilleryman by military education, and this helps him in his current work with UAVs in the interests of artillery units. And if the spotters don’t observe the “picture,” he takes over the calculations. New communications equipment and drones have seriously changed the work of artillery, not only making fire more flexible, but also putting forward new requirements for personnel.

— Now the concentration of guns in one area is fraught with enemy fire and the destruction of weapons and military equipment, and God forbid, and personnel. Therefore, the right decision was made to work with single guns, two, maximum three, Baloo explains.

This work scheme has significantly increased the requirements for gun crews and junior commanders, since separate calculations are carried out for each position. That's why Today, many tasks for a gun commander impose demands that were previously placed on platoon commanders. Such work schemes are close to the “reconnaissance and fire contours”, experiments with which took place in the RF Armed Forces before the Northern Military District.

Artillery work

At the firing positions of 152-mm self-propelled guns, which also moved forward after the liberation of Avdievka, we talk with an artillery sergeant with the call sign China, who was recently awarded a state award.

“We’ll work for Avdiivka, we’ll shoot, we’ll carry out combat missions.” Why do we always go one step ahead of the enemy? Because our crews carry out everything quickly, harmoniously, and we have learned to understand each other perfectly. NATO equipment, for example, takes longer to load than ours. We are ready to shoot in two or three seconds. They have more accurate systems, but accuracy will not help against speed. Our trump card is speed and confidence explains China.

During the battles in the Avdeevsky direction, a special feature for artillerymen was the need to conduct particularly accurate fire . When fighting such prepared positions, only direct hits are often effective. Therefore, we had to shoot more than before. Which, in turn, increased the load on servicing the guns.

“The artilleryman’s sweat protects the infantryman’s blood,” China sums up.

He is a professional and has been in the army for almost ten years. Just like Baloo, he talks about how the necessary skills for junior commanders have increased. According to China, in the current conditions, the crew must independently be able to orient the machine, work with the compass, and much more. He notes that a big role was played by the training that his unit of the Central Military District underwent for three months before entering the Avdeevsky direction.

— They trained the guys, showed all the subtleties so that there was coordinated work. As they say, “to suit yourself.” We prepared people and vehicles for modern tactics of the Northern Military District, for modern combat, – says China.