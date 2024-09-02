‘They have lost all sense of reality’: Leader Maria Corina Machado says arrest warrant against Edmundo Gonzalez unites Venezuela’s opposition

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition Maria Corina Machado reacted on Monday after a Venezuelan court issued an arrest warrant against Edmundo González Urrutia, who claims to have won the presidential elections of July 28 in which the current president Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed the winner amid allegations of fraud.

“They have lost all sense of reality,” Machado wrote in X. “By threatening the President-elect, they only succeed in uniting us further and increasing the support of Venezuelans and the world for Edmundo González,” he said, and then added: “Serenity, courage and firmness. We are moving forward.”

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office announced earlier on its social networks a copy of the request to a court with jurisdiction over terrorism for an “arrest warrant against citizen Edmundo González Urrutia” for alleged crimes related to the elections, including “disobedience of laws”, “conspiracy”, “usurpation of functions” and “sabotage.”

González Urrutia, 75, was summoned to testify before the prosecutor’s office on three occasions. He did not attend, although the third summons coincided with a power outage across the country on Friday, August 30.

It should be noted that the summons were only addressed to González Urrutia. None of them included Machado.