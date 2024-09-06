Ciudad Juarez.– In the first six months of the year, 87,905 driver’s licenses have been issued in Ciudad Juárez, according to Jorge Armendáriz, spokesman for the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

This figure represents the total number of driving licenses issued to the same number of citizens in the region.

Breaking down the total number of licenses issued, it can be seen that the majority correspond to private drivers, with a total of 82,770 licenses.

“This category includes those who obtain permits to drive personal vehicles,” the state official said.

On the other hand, 1,859 licenses were issued to minors who drive, a figure that reflects the participation of minors in driving under regulated conditions.

In addition, 1,727 licenses were granted to motorcyclists, who use motorcycles for various transportation purposes.

The passenger transport segment received 894 licenses, indicating a need for public transport and similar services.

As regards the category of motorists, 350 additional licences were issued, intended for those who drive vehicles in specific contexts not covered by other categories.

In the field of freight transport, 296 licences were issued, covering those who operate heavy-duty vehicles for the transport of goods.

Finally, nine licenses were registered for minors riding motorcyclists, a figure that highlights the low number of minors who obtain this type of permit.

“These data provide a detailed view of the distribution of driver’s licenses in Ciudad Juárez during the first half of the year, reflecting both the variety of license categories and the profile of drivers in the region,” the official concluded. (David Ceniceros)