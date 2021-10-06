The German winner, Benjamin List, is a researcher at the Max Planck Institute, while the second winner, Mamimillan, is a professor at Princeton University in the United States.

The two scientists were awarded with the prestigious award, in honor of their success in developing a new method for building molecules known to specialists in asymmetric organic catalysis.

The Academy’s Secretary-General, Göran Hansson, explained that the Nobel Prize winners worked independently, in order to develop a new method of motivation.

It has long been believed that there are only two types of catalysts: minerals and enzymes. But Benjamin List and David Macmillan, who were crowned on Wednesday, have developed another type: asymmetric organic stimulation.

The type developed by the two winning scientists is based on small organic molecules, according to a statement issued by the Nobel Committee.

A member of the prize committee said that this innovation, which took place at the molecular level, serves humans tremendously.

It is customary in a Nobel Prize to have two winners in the same department, because they have achieved an achievement in one field.

The Nobel Prize is a gold medal and a sum of more than 1.4 million dollars, paid from the legacy left by the Swedish inventor, Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.