The United States Coast Guard confirmed in the early hours of this Wednesday that has detected “sounds” in the area where a missing tourist submersible is being searched with five crew members on board who were going to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

“A Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater sounds in the search areaa”, the office said on Twitter, although it clarified that at the moment no traces of the vehicle have been found.

However, the Coast Guard assured that the information will be used to organize future search plans.

The message comes shortly after media such as ‘Rolling Stone’ or the ‘CNN’ chain assured that the authorities had detected banging sounds at 30 minute intervals.

The US Coast Guard began an extensive search operation Monday with the help of Canada to locate the aircraft. The company Ocean Gate Expeditionswhich operates the submersible, reported to the authorities on Sunday the disappearance of the device with five people on board: the pilot and four passengers.

According to British media, the five members of the crew are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, British explorer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

On its website, the company offers trips of eight days and seven nights to visit the remains of the titanicwith an approximate price of 250,000 dollars.