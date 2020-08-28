A smashed cigarette in an ashtray. (PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP)

Géraud was what we call very “corporate”, during his 14 years of career in large traditional companies, very involved, very loyal, constantly seeking to improve performance. But like many, in search of meaning, he wants a break. A sabbatical year : “I have done humanitarian missions, in particular in Nepal, in the Philippines, I also made the whole way of Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle. I came back from the sabbatical, I had seen a lot of things and I felt that I needed to do something else and get out of the classic corporate world, I didn’t yet know how or by what means I was going to get there but I had that in mind.“And the way, it is an uncle to whom he is very attached who will show him. He is succumbing to lung cancer. Géraud will accompany him until the end. “I saw what lung cancer was like what it meant in terms of physical pain and psychological pain, because there was pain in him to say to himself I’m going to quit my family because of the cigarette. “

He decides to make a book of it. But he is neither a journalist nor a tobacco specialist. On the other hand, he speaks perfect English and knows how to do research: “Since I wanted to be as efficient as possible and as credible as possible, I worked with doctors who reread everything I wrote and then submitted it to a lot of smokers and ex-smokers as well.” Without waiting for a publishing house, Géraud writes everything and refines all the details: “I even hired an illustrator to dress the book and get the publisher to get something pretty good.” And it works. Three months later Hachette recalls it. Already 15,000 copies sold in France. The book was released in Spain, it is also published in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile. With his method Tesk, for The tobacco escape book, Géraud targets the Chinese market and the Anglo-Saxon world.

But above all, as a true entrepreneur, he offers derivative products: “I am proposing an offer for companies and for schools which, in the long term, will include the use of the application.” Beyond economic success, successful retraining, there is above all a feeling of serving – well, compared to one’s old profession – to something: “There are people who quit smoking, there are people who are not going to die of cancer from tobacco, I’m very proud of that, thanks to the book.”