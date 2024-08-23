Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) reported that the Anapra sector has been without drinking water service for two days.

The above, said this morning Gustavo Pérez, from the Social Communication area, as a consequence of the blackouts that have occurred in the last hours. Due to the intermittent power supply, he added, the wells that supply the tank located in this “populous” sector have presented interruptions in their operation. As a result, the storage tank has not recovered the necessary volume and the supply has not been possible for the users, he specified. “This situation has been present for two days, which is why today Friday the tank is closed and the colony is without drinking water service,” said Pérez. He indicated that JMAS crews continue working in the area to restore service to the inhabitants of this sector of Ciudad Juárez as soon as possible. While this occurs, today Friday trucks with drinking water will be sent to supply the affected area, he mentioned.