Those who know me know that there are few things that I like more than earrings And it could consider me a kind of collector of this piece of jewelry. I can’t help it: my eyes go to all kinds of models. Once in my hands, I take care of them so that they are always like new. This kind of obsession that forces me to reorganize my jeweler with some periodicity is, however, well received by my friends who know that they will always be right if they bet on a couple as a gift.

Instagram and my social networks also know it and do not stop tempting me with ads of new profiles and brands that are dedicated to my weak point. Thus, a couple of summers came to me a piece to which I could not resist. Yeah, I also fell into the temptation of slopes with a drop -shaped. Although Tiffany & Co already advanced the way, it was Bottega Veneta who turned them into a trend.

However, its price was not for all pockets. Luckily, numerous people emerged so much that Replicas Low Cost. Today, several years later, these earrings remain a trend and There are models for 20 euros that they have to envy those of the luxury firm.

Los Earrientes de Gota ‘Low Cost’

Of steel bathed in gold, from singularu. Also available without gold bath.

Singularu model. Singular





Buy for 19.99 euros



Stainless steel, in large and gold -colored size, from Parfois.

Parfois model. The English Court





Buy for 25.99 euros



Of steel, in golden color, from Viceroy. They are also available in steel without coating and in natural stone of various colors.

Viceroy Model. Viceroy





Buy for 29 euros



Why drops of drops triumph

Although now we find them in a thousand versions (colored, without filling, of different sizes and with embedded stones), The original design is so simple and elegant that it fits into any look. They can be light focus with a set Total Blackbut also unnoticed in a proposal full of color.

For any day of the week or for events, this accessory fits with total softness. In addition, being available both in silver and gold, allows multiple combinations to be made based on our favorite metal or the occasion to wear it.

