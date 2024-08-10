Ciudad Juarez.- Leaders of opposition parties in the state regretted that President López Obrador did not attend the inauguration of the IMSS Specialty Hospital and that yesterday’s presidential visit was limited to a supervisory tour.

“I hope they finish the hospital soon. They have been bragging about it for the entire six-year term and it is a necessity for the people of Juarez. I hope it does not become an issue like the refinery or the Mayan Train, which they inaugurated like 35 times before finishing,” said the state president of the National Action Party (PAN), Gabriel Díaz Negrete.

Yesterday, President López Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum toured the construction site of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Specialty Hospital at a private event.

“It is regrettable the disdain with which the president of the republic treats Chihuahua, not having a relationship with the government, not having summoned the state authorities. I find this visit regrettable, which leaves nothing for Chihuahua, it is a visit to a work that is unfinished,” said the state leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Domínguez Domínguez.

‘Months left’

On Wednesday, IMSS executives and members of the citizen committee that monitors the work visited the site and confirmed that there has been a lot of progress, but that it still needs “months” to be completed.

The first stone of what, according to what was announced yesterday by the IMSS, will start on Monday as the new Regional General Hospital number 2, was placed almost a decade ago, in December 2014, less than two years before the end of the César Duarte administration.

Borsalino Romero González Andrade, head of the institute’s Administration Department, explained that the hospital will start on Monday with 12 specialties, including traumatology and orthopedics, some of them in the morning and afternoon. In addition to outpatient clinics, pharmacy, imaging and laboratories initially.

The operation will be gradual. The hospital is expected to be operating at 70 percent capacity by August 30, and surgeries, operating rooms, outpatient surgery and endoscopy will be integrated by September 10.

Primary care is expected to be available by September 20th, and the entire hospital will be operational by the end of September, with intensive care, hemodialysis and the burn unit.