Despite the urgent need for treatments to slow or stop Alzheimer’s disease, finding patients for the clinical trials it has been difficult and frustrating.

The patients are usually older.

Your doctors may not be part of a research network.

And many dementia patients never receive a diagnosis – their doctors don’t tell them what’s wrong or avoid discovering who have the dreaded disease.

“How can you recruit when patients they do not realize What are they eligible for? “said Michelle Papka, director of the Cognitive and Research Center, a clinical trials center in Springfield, NJ.

Dr. Michelle Papka, director of the New Jersey Research and Cognitive Center. Photo Jackie Molloy for The New York Times.

His center is one of 290 seeking participants for a new study from the drug manufacturer Eli Lilly and Co. which plans to enroll 1,500 patients.

The company hopes to confirm the results of its smallest study, lasting 76 weeks, with 257 patients.

It was discovered that the experimental drug donanemab slowed significantly the progress of Alzheimer’s, the first time a study on a disease-modifying drug met its primary goals.

“I would be surprised if it was not a popular study,” said John Dwyer, president of the Foundation for the Global Alzheimer’s Platform, a network of clinical trial centers contracted by Lilly to help accelerate patient recruitment.

Recruitment

But where will the patients come from?

They have to have the right degree of cerebral deterioration; if it’s too much, it’s probably too late.

Too little and it may take too long to see the effect of the drug, if any.

They often have to discover the study by your account.

They have to agree to receive regular infusions than a placebo could be for over a year.

Also, if they or their family members have paid attention to the state of Alzheimer’s drug research, they will know that study after study of what seemed like a promising Alzheimer’s treatment has. failed, to the point that some companies, after spending billions on futile attempts, decided tobandonar the business of developing Alzheimer’s drugs.

Three people who came to a clinical trial center in New Jersey on March 26, a foggy Friday morning, offer some answers about who might sign up and why.

Bob and Marlene Lippman at their home. “Bob had a very strong intellect,” Ms. Lippman said. “It’s hard for that part of him to be attacked.” Photo Jackie Molloy for The New York Times

Said, ‘No way, I don’t’

A few years ago, Michael Gross, 73, of Mahwah, NJ, began to realize that something was wrong. “Words were confusing me,” he said, “and it just kept getting worse.”

But Gross, a retired director of an advertising agency, was surprised when a doctor suggested that he have a lumbar puncture to look for proteins that are a sign of Alzheimer’s.

He couldn’t have that disease, Gross thought.

“I said, ‘No way, not me,'” he said.

But he did.

He cried, he despaired.

Then he wondered what could I do about.

He switched to the Mediterranean diet.

He started exercising.

He started doing crosswords and signed up for a brain training program.

He found a study in mice that claimed that bright light directed at their heads helped fight Alzheimer’s.

He bought the light.

The disease continued to advance.

Now you can’t remember the details of a news story while reading it.

Gross, a lifelong Yankees fan, was baffled the day he forgot the name of the team’s former coach, Casey Stengel, and insisted on keeping it in his memory.

“Every day I wake up and say, ‘Casey Stengel, Casey Stengel,'” he says.

Michael and Peggy Gross. Despite the urgent need for treatments to slow or stop Alzheimer’s disease, finding patients for clinical trials has been difficult and frustrating. (Jackie Molloy / The New York Times)

Then he forgot the word “sardines”, a staple of his Mediterranean diet.

“For a week I said to myself, ‘sardines, sardines,'” Gross said.

But what he really wanted was a treatment powerful enough to stop Alzheimer’s in its tracks.

Gross saw an ad on Facebook about Lilly’s clinical trial.

That Friday morning he took a test to see if he was fit.

It consisted of a brain scan to detect a protein, tau, which is found in dead and dying brain neurons.

If it had too little tau, it would not be suitable.

He underwent another test, an MRI of the brain, and found that he had been accepted for the trial.

What now, if you don’t get the medicine? Or if the drug fails?

Marlene Lippman and Bob Lippman outside their home in Summit. Photo Jackie Molloy for The New York Times.

Then it will look for other trials, Gross said. You will even consider a treatment that you have recently heard of.

“They inject something into your nostril, and it supposedly heals you,” he said.

His wife, Peggy, joined the conversation.

“We have not reached a point where let’s admit there is no help for him, “he said.

‘It got to a point where it was very, very real.’

The next patient to arrive was a 63-year-old woman who is enrolled in the trial and has already received two infusions of the drug or the placebo.

She and her husband asked that their names not be used because they have not yet disclosed their diagnosis to their friends and family.

She is a bubbly optimist but, due to her illness, she lets her husband do the most talking.

When her memory began to fail a few years ago, she and her husband attributed it to the stress of her job as an occupational nurse.

“I don’t think we are thinking about Alzheimer’s,” says her husband.

But her memory problems continued, even after she quit her job.

She went shopping, carrying a list, and forgot the things on the list.

He forgot about appointments.

“It got to a point where it was very, very real,” her husband said.

A lifelong Yankees fan, Michael Gross was taken aback when he forgot the name of one of the former coaches. Photo Jackie Molloy for The New York Times.

He took his wife to a neurologist who did a series of tests.

The results were not correct.

“For the first time it went from being a memory problem to something alarming,” said the husband.

On March 6, a lumbar puncture confirmed the probable diagnosis: Alzheimer’s.

The man and his wife were distraught.

No medication, no change in lifestyle, had been shown to alter the course of the disease.

Their doctor didn’t refer them to a clinical trial, but their oldest son, a sophomore in medicine, found them Lilly’s trial.

The woman is not expecting a cure, but said, “I hope I don’t keep getting worse.

I don’t want to become a babbling idiot. If I can continue like this, I will be happy. I crochet, I color, I walk the dog. “

Her husband tries not to think about the future.

“I don’t know if I’m in denial or what, but I haven’t fully understood what life will be like in five or ten years.”

‘There wouldn’t be a COVID vaccine if people hadn’t volunteered’

Bob Lippman, 78, of Summit, NJ, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in November 2017, after a year and a half of increasing symptoms.

He found out about Lilly’s trial from Papka and was accepted.

She received her second infusion in central New Jersey that Friday morning.

The conversation is difficult for Lippman now, so his wife, Marlene, told her story.

“I used to repeat things a lot and ask myself the same thing over and over again,” he said.

“He would forget entire conversations. At first I thought it was normal aging.”

But after listening to a speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association at Sage Eldercare, a nonprofit organization near her home in Summit, New Jersey, she realized that what her husband was experiencing was not normal.

Memory tests confirmed those fears, and a brain scan that detects the amyloid, the rigid balls of plaque that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, closed the diagnosis.

It was news that destroyed his life.

“Bob had a very strong intellect,” said Marlene Lippman.

“It’s hard that part of him is being attacked.”

He began to make plans: redo wills and powers of attorney.

Found a support group for caregivers in Sage. And he found Lilly’s essay.

You are clear about what to expect.

If her husband receives the drug and not the placebo, and if the drug is as effective as it was in the initial small study, “at best it could delay the course of his deterioration,” she said.

“It certainly isn’t going to cure him.”

“Our main incentive is to help other people and to advance the investigation,” he added.

“There wouldn’t be a COVID vaccine if people hadn’t volunteered.”

c.2021 The New York Times Company