Before the start of classes, and for the next long weekend for the Carnival holidays, an intense movement of tourists and residents is expected to return to the City of Buenos Aires. Everyone tests should be done coronaviruses that began on December 8 and are about to reach half a million.

The test is mandatory for those who are absent from the Capital for a trip to more than 150 kilometers of 72 hours or more. And also for those who are not residents and come to visit.

The tests began on December 8 and as of this Thursday, 505,453 had been done, with a result of 10,179 positives and a positivity rate in the last seven days of 1.52%.

From this week, in addition, points were added to test teaching and non-teaching staff at the initial, primary or secondary public and private level. The tests are carried out in La Rural, the Usina del Arte and the Sede Comunal 7. In the first days they were tested 2,400 people.

v 1.5 The testing centers in CABA Tap to explore the data Source: GCBA

Infographic: Clarion

Where to go

For tourists and residents who return to the City there are six test centers:

Building of the former Munich confectionery (Av.de los Italianos 851, Costanera Sur). With shift, Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Callao 628, Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rural. Exclusively for vehicular attention, from Monday to Sunday from 8 to 20, until February 28 inclusive.

Costa Salguero, every day from 8 to 20 and exclusively for vehicular attention.

Those who arrive by bus: the test is done upon arrival at the Dellepiane Terminal.

Those who come by plane: In Ezeiza, the testing center began operating on December 15 for both national and international tourists and residents of the City. Serves 24 hours.

Who should go

Non-residents staying at least one day and arriving from more than 150 kilometers.

City residents re-entering after a trip of four or more days to a destination more than 150 kilometers away.

In the Dellepiane terminal and in Ezeiza, newly arrived passengers are tested without a previous shift. The others have to reserve their place in the authorized centers. Photo Luciano Thieberger

How to make an appointment

There are 72 hours deadline to do the testing. Those who arrive in private vehicles or other means must take an appointment at the centers. It is advisable to reserve it before making the trip to be able to have it on the days of return. It is one turn per cohabiting group.

You have to complete a sworn declaration. It can be done before exiting through the page www.buenosaires.gob.ar/coronavirus/valaciones-responsables.

For those who arrive by plane or bus, the test is done inside the corresponding terminal and without a previous turn.

The results

The results of the test can be consulted through Boti, the WhatsApp of the City, between 12 and 24 hours after the control, by sending “Test Result” to (+54 9 11) 50500147.

In the case of a positive, the result is informed by Health personnel through a telephone call to be able to transmit the isolation procedure and necessary care.

The Rural Center is one of the three reserved for testing teachers. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Tests for teachers

They started this Monday and are also on a previous shift. They are ordered in www.buenosaires.gob.ar/educacion/noticias/testeos-gratuitos-para-el-personal-docente-y-no-docente. And the venues are:

La Rural – Santa Fe 4201 (pedestrian entrance) and Av. Sarmiento 2704 (vehicular entrance). Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Usina del Arte – Agustín R. Caffarena 1. Monday to Friday from 9 to 15.

Communal Headquarters 7 – Av. Rivadavia 7202. Monday to Friday from 9 to 15.

SC