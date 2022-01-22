Morelia, Michoacán.- The Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, instructed that four macromodules of vaccination against Covid-19 operate in Morelia next week, with the purpose of serving a greater number of citizens with the application of the booster dose to people from 40 to 59 years old.

In an ordinary session of the State Health Safety Council, the president reported that these modules will be installed in Ciudad Universitaria and in the Colegio de Morelia, formerly known as Poliforum and will be added to the esplanade of the Morelos Stadium and the “Ejército de la Revolución” Sports Unit, better known as “the Venustisno”.

“The vaccine is key to containing the pandemic, and so that the four cardinal points of the capital are covered, that is why this decision is made,” said Ramírez Bedolla.

In the presence of the Secretary of Health, Elías Ibarra Torres, and the heads of the Mexican Institutes of Social Security (IMSS) and Social Security at the Service of State Workers (ISSSTE), as well as the members and experts of the Council and Brigade roadrunner, The governor pointed out that Michoacán is still at a green light and that Covid-19 should not be underestimated, given that Morelia concentrates 46 percent of the positive cases.

It should be noted that, within the state, more modules will also be opened for the application of the booster to people over 40 to 59 years of age, since the vaccine has already been distributed to the eight Sanitary Jurisdictions.

The reinforcement is carried out for those who have more than six months of having applied the second dose of your last vaccine, regardless of the mark they have received.

The Michoacans who have CanSino single-dose should also go for their reinforcement from AstraZeneca, to comply with the National Vaccination Plan.