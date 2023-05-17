Santa Fe Klan has been involved in the scandal for several weeks after speculation began about a sentimental interest with the famous model onlyfansKarely Ruiz, for her recent collaboration in a adult music video and the fiery kiss that took place during a concert of the rapper.

However, this time the interpreter of ‘Sea and land‘ He is enjoying the great success that has been surrounding him, as his music will be part of the next film in the saga ‘Fast and furious‘.

That is why last Monday he had the opportunity to meet one of the protagonists of the film, Vin Diesel, something that caused controversy among users on social networks, being heavily criticized.

And it is because the 23-year-old singer has starred in a type of ‘Romance‘ with Karely Ruiz, many Internet users went against her, since she is accused of having abandoned his family for starting something with the model.

It is important to note that the artist from Guanajuato has just had a child with his ex, Maya Nazorand since his relationship with the influencer began stopped mentioning lukawhich is why users began to attack it.

In the midst of the controversy, the Santa Fe Klan published a couple of photos and videos through its official Twitter account. instagram during the event related to the premiere of ‘Fast and Furious’, where he also posed very happily next to the Hollywood actor.

“How cool to meet you in person carnal @vindiesel It’s an honor to be part of @thefastsaga ???????? Viva Mexico,” the star wrote in the post.

However, instead of receiving good comments, strong accusations began to rain down on him for his recent scandal with Karely Ruiz.

“Family comes first and Santa Fe Klan abandoned his family”, “Are you going to bathe with him too?”, “Rapid and jarious”, “Vin diesel, get away from there! Family comes first and this compa abandoned his “, are one of the most prominent comments in the publication.

