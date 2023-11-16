The PSOE deputy for Teruel Herminio Sancho was attacked this Thursday morning in the vicinity of the Congress of Deputies shortly before starting the second day of the investiture session. The parliamentarian was having breakfast at the Barografía bar, on Príncipe Street. , 10, about 350 meters from the Cortes, but already outside the security perimeter. Along with Sancho were the socialist deputies María Luisa García Gurrutxaga (Guipúzcoa), Daniel Senderos (Álava) and Vicent Sarrià (Valencia). “Traitors, they should kill you,” the attackers snapped at the group of deputies. “Bow your head while I’m here, but shit,” one of them threatened.

All of them were recognized around 7:20 a.m. as members of the PSOE bench by several people who had come to demonstrate against the agreement between the socialists and the Catalan independentists.

At first, and always from outside the establishment, they began to take photos of them and harass them with insults and threats, according to the deputies’ own version. At that moment, the parliamentarians, given the direction the events were taking with more and more people waiting for them outside the bar, decided to ask for an escort from the chamber’s police services.

Once outside the premises, and escorted by officials to the interior of the security cordon, the radicals began to throw eggs at the parliamentarians and Sancho took the worst part when he was hit in the head by one of them. Those gathered also threw a cup of coffee at the deputies, which did not hit anyone.

The socialists plan to present the corresponding complaint, although the case is already being investigated. Although at the moment the agents have not made any arrests, the officials did identify seven people at the time of the incidents. Members of the Police Escort brigade went to the bar where the altercation began in the morning to take statements from witnesses.

Sancho, rancher and mayor of the small municipality of Mezquita de Jarque, recently became well known at the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo after voting ‘yes’ by mistake for the Popular Party candidate, although he was later able to rectify the meaning of his vote.

New escorts



The growing climate of social tension due to the amnesty for those involved in the process in exchange for support for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez has led the Ministry of the Interior to order in recent days to provide bodyguard service to a large group of politicians from different sign, which until now lacked any type of protection, as those responsible for State security revealed to this newspaper last Tuesday. These same sources did not want to specify the exact number of people with new protection for security reasons, although they did confirm that among those newly escorted are deputies from various groups.

The bodyguards of several senior Government officials who already had ‘accompaniers’ have also been reinforced in recent days, as well as former officials of Pedro Sánchez’s Executive and various ministers who have been ‘escracheated’ or whose movements are being revealed live on different social networks.

In addition, the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska and those responsible for Congressional Security have provided instructions to deputies and officials of various parties to take greater measures of their own security measures. Likewise, they advise them to avoid situations in which they may be involved in incidents, particularly upon arrival and departure from Congress or at public events.

The deputies have also been urged not to repeat their usual routines during these days of the investiture and on subsequent days and to avoid going out to restaurants or entertainment venues to avoid being harassed.