A young woman identified as Jessica “N”was detained by personnel of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) from Mexico City, after being related to an alleged extortionist, who would be making deposits to a bank account.

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, the man would be his father, Ishmael “N”who possibly engaged in extortion and shared part of his earnings with his daughter, to whom he constantly made transfers.

SSC agents found her when she was in a massage clinic in the mayor Miguel Hidalgowhen his father came to deliver the 20 thousand pesos in cashwhich he had withdrawn from a bank in the Roma neighborhood.

It was at that moment that the uniformed officers managed to arrest Jessica “N”, while her father managed to escape and was the first person she called when she was brought before the Public Ministry.

However, after having held a call with her father, who she assured would be in charge of helping her the next day, but there was no further contact with her daughter, who ended up receiving pretrial detention for the crime of criminal association.

As for Ismael “N”, capital authorities continue with the investigations to find his whereabouts, and make him available to the Public Ministry to determine his legal situation.