Today the national tricolor goes at half-mast, but even the red-white-blue has now become the target of polarization. Four Dutch people explain why they do value tradition: “We sometimes complain here that we are losing our freedoms. What are you talking about, I think.’
Laila Moussaoui, Sander van Mersbergen
Latest update:
09:13
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#hang #Dutch #tricolor #halfmast #today #flag #hang
Leave a Reply