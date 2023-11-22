Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 18:51



| Updated 7:40 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The usual flags that hang from government buildings in the Region (that of the Community, that of Spain and that of Europe) were joined this Wednesday at the Casa Díaz Cassou in Murcia by a flag of Spain with a black crepe that is displayed next to a poster

The handwritten message hanging from the balcony railing read a clear “no to the coup d’état”, in clear reference to the amnesty law.

The building, which houses the office of José Ángel Antelo, vice president of the regional Executive and regional leader of Vox, has been listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest since 1990, which is why the neighbors were surprised by the presence of the flag and poster. It is one of the examples of modernist architecture that the city of Murcia has. It is the work of architect José Antonio Rodríguez and was designed by commission of the writer and scholar Pedro Díaz Cassou.

Minutes after the publication of this news, the flag and the sign opposing the amnesty were removed from the balcony of the building.