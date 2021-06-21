The moving reunion between Brodie and Nebula: the two little dogs have been separated for more than a year

Brodie and Nebula there are two little brothers four-legged who were born to the same mother and father, but which were adopted by two different families. However, despite a year having passed since their separation, they remembered each other. Their human friends say it was a truly emotional time.

A story that is unbelievable and which obviously became quickly viral on the Web. So many people remained a mouth open from what happened.

It all started a long time ago, the two puppies came into the world in same house and among all the siblings a special bond. They were 4 and the whole human family was happy in seeing them so united.

However, those people just couldn’t keep them. For this they have published appeals on the web, with the hope of being able to find gods new human friends for each of them.

Brodie and Nebula found families in no time. Those people do they knew and in fact after a year they decided to do meet again the two dogs. They were curious to see theirs reactions.

The meeting between Brodie and Nebula

Nobody knew if they would remember of each other, but their human friends wanted to be able to understand just that. It really was a moment incredible and unusual.

The two dogs as soon as they saw each other, they are sniff for a few moments and immediately afterwards you are thrown to the ground to play. They remembered the time they have spent together.

From that moment they have returned to being inseparable. Their human friends are very happy and lonely see them feel good. Here is the video of what happened below:

The clip obviously became fast viral on the Web. There are so many people congratulate with these human families, for organizing this meeting like that unique and special.