Tragedy touched on in Turin, where a boy attempts suicide after yet another quarrel with his parents. This boy’s father and mother they had not accepted his homosexuality. After he came out, the fights were particularly hard and escalated. Until the young man tried to make the last step.

Since the boy had said to being gay family discussions were the order of the day. Also last Wednesday the young man from Turin and his parents had fought heavily. And the boy had decided to end it by throwing himself from the sixth floor of the Turin building where he lives.

In September he had decided to do coming out with parents, who at first did not accept it, but then seemed to have understood their son by accepting it. But over the months the boy had found a wall in front of him, so much so that he had even thought of leaving his studies to go to work and find a home for himself.

The young man on Wednesday evening had again argued with his parents. After calling the 112, had opened the French window on the balcony of the apartment in Mirafiori and had climbed over the railing. She wanted to throw herself into the void, a fatal leap since she lives on the sixth floor.

The father tried to hold him by the arm but he would not last long. Fortunately the police they reached him in time, running the six floors on foot to reach him, grab him and drag him to safety, while all the neighbors watched with apprehension hoping he could be saved.

Thanks, you saved my life.

These are the boy’s words to the agents who helped him. Then an ambulance transported him to the emergency room of the Molinette hospital in Turin for investigations and appropriate treatment. Now he is still in the hospital monitored by doctors, who have found a state of perennial anxiety and depression. It wasn’t the first time he had threatened suicide.