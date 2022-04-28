Fortunately, it is a story with a happy ending that has as its protagonist Bielka, the Chihuahua who escaped from Ukraine and in search of its humans. During the war that has been going on for two months since the invasion of Russia, many pets have been lost or misplaced. Like this little dog, but she managed to find his family in Romania.

Three women of the same family, three generations, had to leave their city, Kherson, in southern Ukraine, after the Russians started bombing streets and houses. The 83-year-old grandmother, with heart problems, broke her pelvis when she fell and the family decided to flee to try to save themselves.

The three women, together with two little dogs, took the car to reach Romania and bring grandmother Galina in the hospital. The old lady could not move, she was in excruciating pain and she traveled all the time lying in the back seat. However, when they arrived in Romania they had to leave behind a dog.

After 15 hours by car, Olya, daughter of Galina, arrives at the border with Romania, together with his daughter Arina and two little dogs, Feia and Bielka. The women continue to the hospital in Tulcea, but they cannot take both dogs with them. And so they separate from the oldest, Bielka.

We welcomed this family to our assistance point: the grandmother screamed in pain after traveling for many hours lying in the back seat of the car; daughter Olya and granddaughter Arina cried exhausted after a risky journey. It was a pain to see them like that. As soon as they told us of their difficulty, we proposed to keep little Bielka for them, to give them the opportunity to find accommodation, given the long journey and the difficulties they had already faced to get here. We reassured them that we would arrange for the reunion as soon as possible to bring Bielka back into their arms. We saw a very close and close family to their dogs: seeing them reunited again the next day was a great joy for all of us.

This is the story of Sara Turetta, President of Save the dogs.

Shortly after, the association kept its promise. Bielka was able hug again the family, except for the grandmother who is still in hospital.

Fortunately, the three refugees found one not far from the hospital structure that will be able to host them together with the two dogs.