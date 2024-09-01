In the United States, Neighborhoods can bring problems unrelated to the properties themselveswhich have to do with the relationship one can have with one’s neighborswhich can become quite contentious if there are turning points that cause discord between both parties, often transferred to the legal sphere.

That happened to Graham and Katherine Bateson, who are part of An American couple who had a dispute with their neighborcalled Wendy Leedham, because this He put up a fence that made it difficult to get into his property, and that conflict ended up costing them their savings of US$59,551.as they told the site New York Post.

The couple revealed that they spent that money on lawyers for having taken that complaint to a court case. which ended up making them squander what they had saved throughout their lives. “To have all your life savings taken away from you like that, when you knew you were right all along,” they protested.

According to what they described, Leedham obtained legal advice which stated that she had the right to put up those fenceswhich blocked the Batesons’ entrance to their home, who said: “We had lived here for 32 years without any problems with the previous neighbours, everyone agreed it was a shared driveway.”

They also mentioned that, from the beginning, when they bought the property in 1987 for US$39,039, It was made clear to them that the entrance was shared with that of their neighbor.but they had never had any altercations until Leedham came along and took the stand to build that fence.

How the dispute between neighbors in the United States ended

The case between the Batesons and Leedham was resolved in 2021but the latter could not attend it as she had previously died at the age of 74, months before the verdict was made. There, It was concluded that the fence Leedham built could remain.

With Leedham deceased, now His house is for sale for a price of US$496,263 through the Sowerbys agents, but the Batesons revealed to New York Post who are waiting for the arrival of their new neighbor who will buy the property, with some fear that it will bring new conflicts with them.