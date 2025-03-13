03/12/2025



Updated 03/13/2025 at 02: 51h.





The body of Belén Cortés, the social educator allegedly murdered in a guardianship of Badajoz, rests since Tuesday in the municipal cemetery of his hometown, Castuera, who paid a sense, deep and silent tribute. His tragic death, however, has triggered a national movement of workers and social educators that demand better working conditions. It is not new that they denounce some precariousness, but this time also aggravated with a manifest insecurity and evidenced with what happened in Badajoz.

Belén was not an official, like other partners who work in Badajoz at the Marcelo Nessi Children’s Center. She was hired by Cerujovi, a private company that acts as a subcontractor of the Board of Extremadura on guardians, such as the Chalet of the Castillo de Benquencia de Badajoz street, in which the social educator lost her life.

Play life for the minimum wage

Companions and knowledgeable sector ensure that Bethlehem’s salary would be “more than € 1,000” and “no more than € 1,200”, almost the minimum wage.

One of Bethlehem’s childhood friends, Alicia, told how the deceased had told her how the two minors had escaped on March 1 of the villa and how, even “they had stolen.” She, she says, warned her, asked her “to be careful” days before the tragic outcome, but Belén decided to return to his job: “He loved to work, it was his life and was not afraid,” he says.









She was still working, although the lawyer of the victim’s family, Raúl Montaño, acknowledged in the Cope chain that Bethlehem had registered “complaints and complaints” internally. He is convinced that “something had failed” and we had to reflect on the protocols and “security measures that are not being fulfilled.”

The Board of Extremadura has also recognized that there were “incidents” related to these minors.

Another of her friends and, in addition, a companion, who prefers to remain in anonymity, acknowledges that they already came from a “very complicated summer.” He had spoken it with Bethlehem, they had treated the growing insecurity that both felt. But, as this woman assures, it is a vocational work: “You never think that this can happen to you, you think you are changing the world, that you can change your life to these guys.”

Fear among social workers

What happened in Badajoz has undoubtedly stirred the debate on workers and social educators. The friend of Bethlehem, who, at the moment, is low, admits that “now she is afraid” and that her family is worried: “They have told me to look for another job, that it could have been me.” This woman, in fact, reports that she was already attacked by an inmate in her day and that they are unprotected: “All you can do is call the police, but, the next day, you are again with your aggressor,” he laments. In fact, another worker, who was his turn to make shifts in the villa where Belén ended up died, is also with low after suffering an aggression.

This social caregiver doubts the good intentions of administrations. “For now, tonight other companions will also be alone, with four, five or up to six inmates in their care.” They are conditions that move away from the salary they perceive.

All Meanwhile, in Badajoz, the three minors allegedly involved in his death have spent their second night at the Marcelo Nessi Children’s Center. Proceedings against them have been opened for possible crimes of homicide, robbery with violence and against road safety. Now, after giving a statement, they are already in the hands of the Minors Court.

Badajoz’s ex officio lawyers do not want to defend the three accused minors No lawyer from Badajoz wanted to defend the three minors allegedly involved in the death of Bethlehem. An ex officio lawyer in other Extremadura cities has had to be sought before the refusal found in the Pacense capital. Apparently, according to some sources consulted by this newspaper, this situation could have to do with the sentimental couple of the deceased, who is a well -known attorney of the city. That attachment relationship would have prevented them from accepting the defense of adolescents. The three minors, despite some false information scattered on social networks that assured that they were Menas, are of Spanish origin, as confirmed by the government’s own delegation in Extremadura. In fact, the two boys, 14 and 15, on whom they weighed judicial measures, are originally from two municipalities in the province of Badajoz- one of them, Don Benito- and on both a significant number of crimes fell. They were well known for social services. One of them, mainly, for the theft of vehicles and the other for having attacked their parent, in addition to several escape attempts. Of the 17 -year -old girl, who, according to the first information, would have collaborated in the attempt to escape, more details are unknown, unless, like the other two minors, it is also of Spanish origin. On them it has been decreed, as a precautionary measure, the internment in a closed regime, which they have been completed since last Monday.

In this sense, the family of one of them, of the 14 -year -old, who had denounced his disappearance a week ago when they escaped for the first time of the villa, has issued a statement in which they show “their deepest condolences” for the tragic event. In the brief, they are put in the skin of the victim’s family, which they apologize. In addition, the family underlines its desire that “justice acts with due diligence and forcefulness” for the seriousness of the facts and assume their “responsibility” for the impact caused on “those who loved Bethlehem,” which they qualify as a “young man delivered and passionate about their work and with the young people who cared for.”

The Ministry of Health and Social Services of the Board of Extremadura has already announced that it will study the situation and strengthen safety in the floors.