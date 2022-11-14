He was returning home with his brother, in his Renault, when he lost control: Dennis D’Antonio was only 19 years old

Yet another sad episode on the Italian streets. To lose his life, it was a boy of only 19, named Dennis D’Antonio. It happened in the province of Teramo, while the young man was traveling along provincial road 16 in Bellante Paese.

With him, there was also his brother, who fortunately is saved, reporting only minor consequences. After the road accident, he was transported to the Teramo hospital.

Dennis D’Antonio is died instantly, the rescuers could not do anything to save his life. He was driving his car, a Renault. While he was preparing to take a curve, the 19-year-old has lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear, the police believe that the boy was unable to keep the car, due to the wet road.

His run is over against a tree. The impact, right from his driver’s side, left him no way out. Not even the airbags helped. Dennis D’Antonio would have turned 20 in a few days.

It was his brother who got out of the vehicle and a call for help, with the hope of being able to save him But he was forced to see it go out before his eyes. According to what was known, at the moment he is hospitalized in the hospital, in state of shock.

They had spent a wonderful evening together, also in the company of their friends. An evening of relaxation and fun and were preparing to go back home. Unfortunately, no one could ever have imagined what would happen. A sad fate, which broke the life of a 19-year-old boy forever.

The news threw family, community, friends and everyone who knew Dennis D’Antonio into despair. Numerous have appeared on social networks goodbye post of people who wanted to remember him and greet him for the last time.