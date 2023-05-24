Bolivia.- A mother was arrested for keeping her children abandoned inside a room in the area of ​​Villa Fátima, in Bolivia.

The deputy director of the Special Force to Fight Crime, Colonel Juan José Donaire, said that the little brothers, ages 1 and 6, were rescued by residents of the area.

The two children would have been abandoned by their motherthe little ones had no food and were crying inconsolably.

“In which these minors were alone, many of the neighbors and cohabitants reported so that a rescue and containment of these minors can be generated,” said the colonel, according to the Red Uno media.

The 26-year-old mother was arrested for the crime of abandonment and leave children alone under no care.

The Police called on parents, since they are responsible for feeding and caring for their children.