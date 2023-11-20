‘In the photo you see my parents, my newly baptized brother and me. Hans was born in 1950. My father and mother got married in 1940, but there is no photo of that. There was no wedding, they had no rings. Maybe because of the war, but I think also because of my father’s family. Rising from nothing to something does not always make people generous.

My mother grew up at the bakery. Her father had run away and her mother had been placed in an institution with what is now called postpartum depression. She died there some years later. When my mother turned seven, the nurse gave her to her own daughter’s family. Later she was claimed by an aunt, where she was exploited: working in the shop and cleaning the house. And no appreciation, let alone a little love. For example, she did not get toppings on bread, but everyone else in the family did. Ultimately, the pastor arranged for her to be placed in a baker’s family when she was eighteen. It was during that time that she met my father.

Initially that was a wonderful period: the pleasant baker’s family, the freedom and later the falling in love. But the happiness did not last long. In 1941 my father was told that he was terminally ill: emphysema. The doctors gave him until 1950. That was 1960, when he also got pneumonia. I actually only know him as a sick man.

My parents’ farming business became too heavy, so they stopped. Eventually my father became a driving instructor and started a driving school. After his death, my mother decided to take over the work and started studying for the necessary diplomas. After a difficult start – driving instructors were viewed with suspicion at the time – it became a success.