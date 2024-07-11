According to the criteria of

According to police reports, Teklemariam was murdered in a brutal manner, his body was discovered in his apartment on June 23. The investigation revealed that the accused, who were in a relationship with the victim, They physically assaulted him, even cutting off his thumb.

Women used mobile payment applications, which They allegedly activated it with the victim’s thumbto steal money from Teklemariam, which was transferred to accounts related to the purchase of drugs and alcohol.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspects as Audrey Miller, 19, and Taylor Gray, 22as CBS News reported. The two women face charges of first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder. Police have presented compelling evidence linking the defendants to the crime scene, including records of financial transactions and electronic communications.

The gruesome discovery of Teklemariam’s body, which showed signs of torture and mutilation, shocked the community. Neighbors and acquaintances of the deceased described him as a generous and trusting personwhich had apparently been exploited by the accused.

Fasil Teklemariam, the 53-year-old sugar daddy who was murdered. Photo:The Metropolitan Police Department

Teklemariam’s relationship with her attackers was framed in an arrangement known as “sugar daddy”, where He provided financial support in exchange for companyHowever, this relationship turned dangerous and lethal, resulting in her tragic death. Authorities continue to investigate the details of the case and the possible involvement of other individuals.

This incident has rekindled the debate on the risks associated with relationships based on financial transactions and the unbalanced power that can arise in these arrangements. Criminology and social relations experts warn of the complications and dangers inherent in these types of relationships, which can lead to violence and exploitation, according to the statement Fox News.

Miller and Gray face a lawsuit that could result in severe prison sentencesMeanwhile, Fasil Teklemariam’s family and friends are calling for justice and hope that his tragic death will serve as a warning about the dangers of relationships based on economic interest.

The reward of thousands of dollars offered by Washington

As the case remains under investigation, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department is offering a US$25,000 reward to anyone with further relevant information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of other responsible persons.

Authorities urge the public not to take any action on their own, but to contact the police through official channels so that they can take charge.