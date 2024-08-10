According to the criteria of

As detailed Telemundo51Jon and Carie Hallford, owners of Return to Nature funeral home, face Criminal charges in state and federal cases separated, including abuse of corpses and allegations of receiving $130,000 from families for cremations and burials that never took place.

The sum of nearly $1 million is considered largely symbolic, given the improbability of its payment due to the Hallfords’ financial problems. This amount represents the emotional devastation caused to families who discovered that the remains of their loved ones were not in the ashes that had been delivered.

“I’m never going to get a penny from them, so, I don’t know, it’s a little frustrating,” said Crystina Page, who hired the funeral home to cremate his son’s remains in 2019, to the aforementioned media. Page He carried the urn that he believed contained the ashes of his son throughout the country until He learned in 2023 that his body had been identified at the funeral home facilities.

Officers found 190 decomposing bodies.

Class action attorney Andrew Swan said: Part of the hope was to take the Hallfords to court and demand answers, which was not achieved. since the defendants did not acknowledge the existence of the civil case nor did they appear at the hearings.

Repercussions of the macabre case of the funeral home in Colorado, United States

The civil suit includes more than 100 members of the affected families and for the moment it is not ruled out that there are more possible victims, according to what was reported Telemundo51. The shocking event generated In addition to Colorado lawmakers implementing Stricter regulations on the state’s funeral industry. Which were previously among the most lax in the United States.