Emulation has gained new strength after the arrival of all the mobile platforms that we have seen in recent years. Not only has the independent gained strength through platforms like the Miyoo Mini, but consoles that are not designed for this type of product have also been hacked, such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Thus, It was only a matter of time before the same thing happened with the PlayStation Portal.

Through his official Twitter account, the user known as Andy Nguyen revealed that, along with the help of two more hackers, managed to install PPSSPP natively on the PlayStation Portal. This is a PSP game emulator, and in the message it shares we can clearly see Grand Theft Auto III. This is what he commented:

“After more than a month of hard work, PPSSPP is running natively on PlayStation Portal. Yes, we hacked it. With help from xyz and @ZetaTwo.”

However, Nguyen has mentioned that there is still a lot of work to do, and at the moment there are no plans to release the hack to the general public. However, this will surely change in the future. Although nothing is mentioned about this at the moment, it is likely that there are still several problems with the emulation that need to be resolved.

Let us remember that the PlayStation Portal was conceived by Sony as an additional screen for the PS5, similar to a Wii U. This is not a console similar to the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. The device connects over the Internet to the user's console, and can transmit everything that happens on the main piece of hardware. When you consider this, running an emulator like PPSSPP sounds like something that seemed impossible.

The emulation scene is constantly evolving, and as long as companies do not decide to preserve their games, people see it as morally correct to carry out this type of process to ensure that new generations have the opportunity to enjoy titles like God of War: Ghost of Sparta either Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. At the moment we do not know how Sony will respond, but it is likely that they will take the necessary measures to prevent the PlayStation Portable from being hacked in the future.

The work that has been done with emulation in recent years is incredible. Along with this, the creation of specific devices that manage to run games in a fantastic way has also played a fundamental role in this renaissance. I'm sure that the idea of ​​having a PlayStation Portal that can run PSP games will be more than enough to convince more than one to buy this console.

Via: Andy Nguyen