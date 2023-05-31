Cajeme, Sonora.- After being injured in a armed attack Registered in Oroz Stationthe Sonora Prosecutor’s Office located and maintains in custody to Juan Francisco “N”, aka “the pili”, who has a valid arrest warrant as likely responsible for the crime of disappearance of persons committed by individuals.

It is guarded by elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (FRIEND).

“El Pili” is accused of disappearance of people committed by individuals to the detriment of Dario Ezekielmember of native Yaqui people.

It was at a road point of the stretch that leads from Oroz Station to the town of potam where it was located, in an abandoned condition, a vehicle Of the brand jeep cherokeecolor golden1999 model, which showed firearm projectile impactsa unit in which it is presumed that Juan Francisco “N” was traveling, who was injured on the left femur (leg), being the target, according to witnesses, of direct armed aggression by members of an antagonistic criminal group. See also Another IMSS doctor disappears in northern Mexico; now in Tijuana

Test data contained in the investigation folder locates Juan Francisco “N” as likely responsible of the events recorded on November 2, 2022 in the indigenous community of Belem, where a Armed group incurred the crime of disappearance of persons to the detriment of Darío Ezequiel, a member of the original Yaqui group, who was later found lifeless in the community of vicam.

criminal group operator