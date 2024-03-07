The secretary of securityJulio César Romanillo, announced yesterday the operative plan of security of Easterthrough which they seek to achieve a white flag just like last year and offer to cover all the beaches, spas and ceremonial centers Township.

He hopes that the state secretary of security approve it to give the starting signal since not only the municipal corporations and civil aid organizations will participate, but also the State Policethe National Guardhe army and the Navy of mexico. It is about shielding the municipality and the entire state.

The official says that the safety of the city will not be neglected either and one of the fundamental aspects that stands out is the operation of the breathalyzer that seeks to prevent fatal accidents from occurring due to the combination of the consumption of intoxicating beverages and speed. He guarantees that this program is not tax collection, only preventive, that motorists are not charged.

In the same way, the majority of the municipalities of Sinaloa are presenting their respective security programs,

Potpourri. Ricardo Hernández Romero, considered a PRI member by birth since he is the son of Enrique Hernández Chávez, one of the oldest dinosaurs of PRIism, was appointed delegate in Sinaloa of the Heart and Force alliance for Mexico, by the presidential candidate Xochitl Gálvez. They seek to attract the hardline vote of the PRI.

RELAYS. After having aspired to run for mayor, councilor Angelina Valenzuela hopes that Morena will give her some consolation prize and at the moment she does not want or cannot return to the council, until after June 2, so the municipal authorities took turns his case to the state congress to appoint his provisional replacement, since his substitute died.

The replacement of the women's secretary is also being prepared, which will be resolved at any moment because, before tomorrow, March 8, when International Women's Day is celebrated. Magdalena Rocha requested leave to run for local council in district 04 but at the last minute she did not appear on Morena's final list.

UAS. Again, because the lawyers said that they had not received complete copies of the investigation files, the judge decided to extend to April 18 the appearance of the rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña and Héctor Melesio Cuen Jr., accused of buy irregular computer equipment and accessories. The cases of university officials already resemble the plot of suspenseful episodes of soap operas.

BANG. The slamming of the door, which alleged relatives of the missing people of Ayotzinapa, which occurred yesterday in the National Palace, is the event that generates the most stir and controversy, given that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounces that they are joints, from the so-called “black bloc”, directed by the PAN senator Emilio Alvarez Icaza, who in turn is Xochitl Gàlvez's campaign coordinator. Alvarez Icaza immediately denied the president and called him a “coward.”

