A horticultural couple in India have found themselves faced with a situation they did not expect when they decided plant some mango seedlings from which they did not know its value. And it is that time after doing this work they discovered that it was one of the most expensive and coveted varieties, known as Miyazaki, what you have led him to have to drink extraordinary security measures to protect your product.

So much so that they have been forced to hire everything a security team that includes nine canine guards. The couple, Rani and Sankalp Parihar, were forced to make this decision after realizing they had planted one of the most exclusive types of Japanese mango and suffer several attempts to rob your property.

It is a variety of mango whose value is estimated at 50 dollars (about 42 euros) per unit in the Japanese market. As recounted The Times of India, the couple owns a total of 150 trees of this rare type of mango, of which only four are bearing fruit. The situation this couple is in now started accidentally a few years ago.

Robbery attempts

Specifically, and as reported by Sankalp Parihar, this type of mango came to his hands four years ago when a traveler offered to buy two unknown mango seedlings. “We were going to Chennai in search of a rare variety of different colored coconuts. During an informal conversation about the purpose of our visit, a colleague offered us these rare varieties of mangoes, ”explained the farmer.

“At first, I did not know the variety. But once the trees bore fruit, we realized that the plants were of some rare kind. “added Sankalp Parihar, who in this way ended up becoming the owner of a plantation of one of the most expensive and sought-after varieties of mangoes on the market.

The exclusivity of this product led to the production last year several robbery attempts, which has led these gardeners to considerably increase the security of their property. “Last year we had one dog, now we have nine; six are German Shepherds and three are local breeds. And we have also deployed three security guards “, detailed Sankalp Parihar.