Mendoza pharmacies and a group of national laboratories agreed to offer 30% discount on medicines with prescription for those who they do not have social work coverage. The benefit has been in force since February 2021 as a pilot test and they intend to replicate it in the rest of the country.

The agreement is called MPN Mendoza (First Level Medicines) which grants a discount of 30% of the value of medicines from national laboratories. It was signed by the national pharmaceutical laboratories grouped in CILFA (Industrial Chamber of Pharmaceutical Laboratories) and the pharmacies of Mendoza, grouped in the Mendoza Pharmacy College, the Mendoza Chamber of Pharmacies and Farmasur.

All Mendoza residents who do not have medical coverage or a medical plan can access the purchase of first-level national drugs and under prescription. Imported, highly complex drugs are not included, nor are those over the counter.

“Faced with this situation of pandemic and serious crisis, where many families do not have social coverage because they stopped paying the Monotax or were left without work, pharmacies and the pharmaceutical industry make a great effort and apply this 30% discount on medicines ”Said the president of the Mendoza Pharmaceutical College, Mario Alberto Valestra. And he estimated that the benefit reaches between 35 and 40% of the population that works in black, and that they also do not receive a social plan (as in the case of AUH beneficiaries who access discounts on remedies of up to 70% granted by the Condition).

Mario Alberto Valestra, president of the Mendoza Pharmaceutical College: “The 30% discount on medicines is a pilot test that Mendoza pharmacies carry out to take it to the rest of the country.”

The president of the Mendoza Chamber of Pharmacies, Jorge Quiroga, explained that they have not set a deadline for the benefit that began in the first week of February 2021, because the idea is to extend it this year to the rest of the country.

To receive the 30% discount, the patient must notify the doctor who prepares the prescription with the medication and the person’s data. Once at the pharmacy, he presents the prescription and must inform the pharmacist of his intention to pay with the discount for not having social coverage. In a few seconds, through a digital system, the pharmacist will quickly validate if that person is eligible to access the benefit because it does not appear in the list of any social work, beneficiary of Anses or prepaid.

The agreement is operating in more than 600 pharmacies grouped in the pharmaceutical entities of Mendoza (www.farmaciasdemendoza.com.ar).