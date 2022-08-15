In the last dates settlers of the Municipality of San Jose del Rinconin the State of Mexico, denounced the increase in kidnappings and extortions by organized crime groups without a response from the authorities.

For this reason they blocked access to the municipality, with patrols and burned tires and even set fire to the house of the municipal president, Ana Maria Vazquez Carmonawith pressure measurement.

At least 300 people took the El Oro Villa Victoria Highway placing stones to prevent the passage of vehicles of both public and private transport this Sunday afternoon.

They demand a response to their complaints

The population of San José del Rincón has denounced that in the last several criminal acts by criminal cells, as well as the little response by the local public security authorities, they even accuse of complicity.

Dissatisfied call for the removal of the head of the municipal police station due to the lack of a strategy to deal with complaints; Modules of the Secretary of Security (SS) of the State of Mexico were vandalized.

It is through social networks, where it has been possible to see what the inhabitants have done to demand that the municipal president act in this situation.