Justified or not, it continues to rain on wet ground Assassin’s Creed Shadows Because in addition to the complaints from fans, Ubisoft has to apologize for a detail that they are certainly guilty of and we explain why.

It turns out that Ubisoft Japan issued an apology for the unauthorized use of a flag within the concept art of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft Japan used the Sekigahara band’s real flag in concept art for this video game, which shouldn’t have happened, especially since permission has to be requested first and, generally, this kind of illustrations are 100% original in their sections.

The company posted the apology on July 8 on the official X account (formerly Twitter) for the region. They confirmed that they used the Sekigahara group’s flag in two concept arts.

Add to that the fact that it will also be featured in the art book that comes with the collector’s edition of the game. The thing is, it seems the damage has already been done as they have declared that they will no longer use said illustration from now on.

It seems to have become clear that there was contact between the two companies and it became clear that it would not be easy to arrange all the printed material. All this happened throughout the month of July.

When is Assassin’s Creed Shadows coming out?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on November 15, 2024 on PlayStration 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

You can also find it on Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna, iPad and macOS. If you go for the premium edition you will get 3 days early access.

The game will also come in three different versions: the standard version that comes with the base game, the Gold version that gives you 3 days of early access, and the Season Pass that comes with 2 expansions and an additional mission at launch. The Ultimate version comes with cosmetic items that apply to the game’s protagonists.

