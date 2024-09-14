US Decides Not to Allow Ukrainian Armed Forces to Strikes on Russia After Biden-Starmer Meeting

The White House has not announced a decision on whether to approve strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on Russian territory following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This follows from the final statement.

“The leaders held an in-depth discussion on a range of foreign policy issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression,” the document states.

It is noted that the statement does not contain any information regarding the decision of Washington and London on the use of Western missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russian territory. Biden and Starmer only once again confirmed their unwavering support for Kyiv.

The US hoped for de-escalation of the conflict

Earlier, the White House assured that the United States does not plan to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes against Russia anytime soon. At the same time, The Times reported that Biden may allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons of French or British manufacture, but not American ones. Thus, Washington will not allow Kyiv to use its own ATACMS ballistic missiles, since the American authorities “hope to prevent further escalation of the conflict.”

Related materials:

It also emerged that the US has asked Ukraine to fire ATACMS missiles deep into Russia “as effectively as possible,” since the Pentagon has a limited supply of long-range missiles. CNN has learned that the Biden administration is considering targets for Ukrainian strikes such as Crimea and the Russian navy there. In their opinion, this would be an effective use of the missiles transferred to Kyiv. The authors of the article added that the US is trying to explain to the Ukrainian authorities that Kyiv should not send missiles to disparate targets in Russia, since such strikes “do not have great strategic value.”

At the same time, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, admitted that the US could have already secretly allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with its weapons.

We have learned a hundred times after the fact about the provocative and hostile actions of the Americans against us Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

The diplomat stressed that the US task of continuing the fight against Russia has not changed. He also warned that the US will not be able to sit it out overseas if a nuclear conflict starts in Europe. “I am constantly trying to convey one thesis to them: this war will affect everyone. There is no need to play with fire,” Antonov said.

Putin warns of consequences of strikes deep into Russia

On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that strikes deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean direct involvement of NATO in the conflict. He noted that a possible decision by the North Atlantic Alliance would change the entire nature of the conflict and Moscow would make appropriate decisions based on the threats that would be created for the country.

Related materials:

Answering a question from journalists about the Russian leader’s warning, Biden said that he doesn’t think much about Putin.

The coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, then noted that the White House takes the Russian leader’s warning seriously. The White House also called for no announcements about lifting the ban on Ukraine’s strikes deep into Russia.