Michoacán.- A group of men decided to go this Sunday night to a Pantheon to visit a friend his that was murdered months ago, but the solemn moment became panicseeing arrive at armed menthat they shot.

Two men were left dead in the pantheon, and two others were taken seriously wounded to hospitals.

The criminal events occurred inside the Gayoso private pantheonin Moreliain Michoacanreports the newspaper Excelsior.

After the reports to the numbers of emergencyelements of Security forces and paramedics.

The lifeguards confirmed that two men they were already dead. In a ambulance They led to A wounded serious to a hospital.

other injured He was put in a private car, which also took him to a hospital. He was also in delicate health.

Witnesses told authorities that the victims of the stroke They arrived at the aforementioned pantheon to visit the friend's gravesame as it was murdered 10 months ago.

They were doing that when a gray van arrived, from which men got out and brought out Firearms and them shotfor later escape.

On the other hand, it was ensured that elements of the Investigation police state were chasing the crew of a truck, this by Calzada Juárez.