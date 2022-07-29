THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, July 29, 2022, 8:55 p.m.



Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council came this Friday night to extinguish a fire in a restaurant located on Cartagena street in the port city.

The fire occurred around 7:55 p.m., when the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received several calls alerting the fire, which originated in the restaurant’s kitchen.

A patrol from the Cartagena Local Police moved to the scene, in addition to the firefighters. According to authorities, staff and customers were evicted from the premises and no one was injured.