Members of the Fire Department of the City of Murcia during the extinction tasks. / Vicente vicens / agm

Firefighters from the Murcia City Council traveled this Monday morning to the Santa María de Gracia neighborhood in Murcia after receiving notice of a fire in a building on Pantano de Camarillas street.

12 troops from the body moved to the area to participate in the extinction tasks. In addition, three vehicles were also used: an automatic self-scale, a light urban pump and a heavy one. So far the damage caused by the flames is unknown.