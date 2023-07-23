While remaining the undefeated leader in the Apertura 2023 after three consecutive victories, Club Deportivo Guadalajara set its sights on its participation in the League Cup.
While this happens, the board continues to work and another signing could take place before the summer pass market closes.
There is talk that, the youthful Marcelo Flores He was offered to the rojiblanco team, after not having had the best time in the last year, after being considered the next offensive figure in Mexican soccer when he was part of Arsenal’s youth squad.
It is well known that the team’s weakest position is offense, so hiring Flowers would fit in very well with the environment, as it still has a lot of projection for the future, although Veljko Paunovic He has known how to work with what he has.
The footballer of English and Canadian origin had the opportunity to be part of the Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain, a club in which he did not have a good step because he accumulated 15 games to add 658 minutes of play. In this way, he returned to Arsenal to join the Under-21 category.
The Mexican who has already seen minutes with the tricolor team plays as an attacking midfielder and wingers on the right and left.
